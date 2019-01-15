PRODWAYS: Prodways announces the launch by Solidscape of its first DLP(R) 3D printer to the jewelry market

Paris, 15 January, 2019, 6:00 p.m.

Prodways Group announces Solidscape Inc., a Prodways Group company specialized in the manufacturing of high-precision 3D printers and materials for the manufacturing of high-end and custom jewelry, launches the SolidscapeDL, its first high-precision resins production 3D printer. Solidscape Inc. will present this new printer in preview at the Vicenzaoro tradeshow in Vicenza, Italy, from January 18 to 23.

In the evolving jewelry market, Solidscape has been for more than 20 years synonymous with quality and the highest standards. Cutting-edge engineering and high quality castable wax models made our systems the 3D printers of choice for the most demanding customers worldwide.

Six months after Solidscape joining Prodways Group, the same approach guided the emergence of the new resin production 3D printer - SoldiscapeDL - and the castable resins associated to provide the best results in combination with this technology. The new SolidscapeDL 3D printer combined with the new jewelry resins developed by Deltamed, a Prodways Group subsidiary dedicated to 3D printing resin development, will offer a new alternative for high speed manufacturing while cutting production cost by a third.

The experience of Prodways Technologies with the DLP® (Digital Light Processing) technology - core engine of the MOVINGLight® machine series - and the know-how of Deltamed in the development of custom resins for additive manufacturing, have been key factors to the success of this project, highlighting once again the power of Prodways Group integrated strategy (3D printers, materials, software and part manufacturing). This new machine will join Prodways Group resin 3D printer portfolio and provide materials recurring revenue.

3D printing technology has transformed the dental and hearing aid production sectors in a few months. Prodways Group wants to pave the way to the overall jewelry market direct 3D printing revolution. Today, around 10% of global jewelry production uses direct 3D printing, mainly in the high-end jewelry segment. The objective of Solidscape is to increase this percentage to 50% within 5 years.

Targeting a wider range of jewelry manufacturers, the SolidscapeDL will make their investment processes smarter, more efficient, beautifully precise and profitable.

The official launch of the SoliscapeDL will be at the beginning of Q2 2019.

About Prodways Group

PRODWAYS GROUP is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (machines, materials, parts & services and software) with a high value added technological industrial solution. PRODWAYS GROUP offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

In 2017, the company generated revenue of €34.8 million, including 38% outside of France. Building on revolutionary and proprietary technology, MOVINGLight®, PRODWAYS GROUP today has global visibility in the industrial 3D printing sector and with leading customers.

PRODWAYS GROUP is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com

