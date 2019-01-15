Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
London, January 15
MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Results of General Meeting
15 January 2019
The Company announces that at the General Meeting of the Company held today, Resolutions 1 and 2 contained in the Notice of the General Meeting were duly passed on a show of hands and Resolution 3 was duly passed on a poll.
The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed on a show of hands were as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Votes at Chairman's discretion
|Shares marked as votes withheld / abstentions
|Resolution 1 (Ordinary resolution) - To authorise the Board to allot shares in addition to existing authorities
|12,602,405
|18,214
|34,500
|0
|Resolution 2 (Special resolution) - To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in limited circumstances in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares
|12,569,429
|44,394
|39,646
|1,650
Results of the poll on resolution 3 were as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Votes withheld
|Votes
|% votes cast
|Votes
|% votes cast
|Resolution 3 (Ordinary resolution) - To approve the issue of New Ordinary Shares to the Related Party by way of any issue
|461,155
|94.22
|28,280
|5.78
|1,650
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10