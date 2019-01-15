sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,248 Euro		+0,003
+1,02 %
WKN: A0LGHK ISIN: GB00B1JQBT10 Ticker-Symbol: 0PD 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PENDRAGON PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
15.01.2019 | 18:16
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 15

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:15 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):241,490
Highest price paid per share (pence):22.30
Lowest price paid per share (pence):21.90
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.0865

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,823,242 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,823,242 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
358422.0516:29:59London Stock Exchange
321522.0516:29:59London Stock Exchange
109322.0516:28:58London Stock Exchange
730122.0516:28:58London Stock Exchange
59922.0516:27:23London Stock Exchange
494722.0516:27:23London Stock Exchange
994422.0516:27:15London Stock Exchange
430222.0516:27:15London Stock Exchange
584222.0516:27:15London Stock Exchange
590922.1516:24:24London Stock Exchange
30422.1516:17:53London Stock Exchange
586222.1516:17:53London Stock Exchange
128822.2516:15:54London Stock Exchange
365122.2016:15:54London Stock Exchange
525722.3016:10:35London Stock Exchange
14522.3016:10:35London Stock Exchange
497722.3016:10:35London Stock Exchange
430322.3016:10:35London Stock Exchange
146022.3016:10:35London Stock Exchange
508422.0515:46:21London Stock Exchange
488522.0515:46:21London Stock Exchange
452822.0515:46:21London Stock Exchange
143122.0515:39:39London Stock Exchange
586422.0515:39:39London Stock Exchange
509622.0015:36:49London Stock Exchange
340122.0015:32:38London Stock Exchange
227522.0015:32:38London Stock Exchange
598222.0015:32:38London Stock Exchange
593722.0015:31:35London Stock Exchange
1043222.0015:31:10London Stock Exchange
1184622.0015:30:36London Stock Exchange
789222.1515:30:30London Stock Exchange
1135822.1515:30:29London Stock Exchange
700022.1515:30:29London Stock Exchange
1157622.2015:30:24London Stock Exchange
633922.0015:15:11London Stock Exchange
260122.0014:57:07London Stock Exchange
255022.0014:57:07London Stock Exchange
575922.0014:12:00London Stock Exchange
291722.0013:46:36London Stock Exchange
304722.0013:46:36London Stock Exchange
495322.0013:46:36London Stock Exchange
1210222.0511:15:52London Stock Exchange
630422.1511:15:39London Stock Exchange
590222.2511:15:33London Stock Exchange
182122.2511:15:33London Stock Exchange
335922.2511:13:59London Stock Exchange
95021.9008:31:19London Stock Exchange
431621.9008:31:17London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2019 PR Newswire