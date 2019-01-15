Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 15 January 2019 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 241,490 Highest price paid per share (pence): 22.30 Lowest price paid per share (pence): 21.90 Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 22.0865

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,397,823,242 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,397,823,242 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

15 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 3584 22.05 16:29:59 London Stock Exchange 3215 22.05 16:29:59 London Stock Exchange 1093 22.05 16:28:58 London Stock Exchange 7301 22.05 16:28:58 London Stock Exchange 599 22.05 16:27:23 London Stock Exchange 4947 22.05 16:27:23 London Stock Exchange 9944 22.05 16:27:15 London Stock Exchange 4302 22.05 16:27:15 London Stock Exchange 5842 22.05 16:27:15 London Stock Exchange 5909 22.15 16:24:24 London Stock Exchange 304 22.15 16:17:53 London Stock Exchange 5862 22.15 16:17:53 London Stock Exchange 1288 22.25 16:15:54 London Stock Exchange 3651 22.20 16:15:54 London Stock Exchange 5257 22.30 16:10:35 London Stock Exchange 145 22.30 16:10:35 London Stock Exchange 4977 22.30 16:10:35 London Stock Exchange 4303 22.30 16:10:35 London Stock Exchange 1460 22.30 16:10:35 London Stock Exchange 5084 22.05 15:46:21 London Stock Exchange 4885 22.05 15:46:21 London Stock Exchange 4528 22.05 15:46:21 London Stock Exchange 1431 22.05 15:39:39 London Stock Exchange 5864 22.05 15:39:39 London Stock Exchange 5096 22.00 15:36:49 London Stock Exchange 3401 22.00 15:32:38 London Stock Exchange 2275 22.00 15:32:38 London Stock Exchange 5982 22.00 15:32:38 London Stock Exchange 5937 22.00 15:31:35 London Stock Exchange 10432 22.00 15:31:10 London Stock Exchange 11846 22.00 15:30:36 London Stock Exchange 7892 22.15 15:30:30 London Stock Exchange 11358 22.15 15:30:29 London Stock Exchange 7000 22.15 15:30:29 London Stock Exchange 11576 22.20 15:30:24 London Stock Exchange 6339 22.00 15:15:11 London Stock Exchange 2601 22.00 14:57:07 London Stock Exchange 2550 22.00 14:57:07 London Stock Exchange 5759 22.00 14:12:00 London Stock Exchange 2917 22.00 13:46:36 London Stock Exchange 3047 22.00 13:46:36 London Stock Exchange 4953 22.00 13:46:36 London Stock Exchange 12102 22.05 11:15:52 London Stock Exchange 6304 22.15 11:15:39 London Stock Exchange 5902 22.25 11:15:33 London Stock Exchange 1821 22.25 11:15:33 London Stock Exchange 3359 22.25 11:13:59 London Stock Exchange 950 21.90 08:31:19 London Stock Exchange 4316 21.90 08:31:17 London Stock Exchange

-ends-