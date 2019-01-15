Maurel & Prom: 2019 Financial Calendar

Paris, 15 January 2019, 6:00 pm CET
No. 02-19
2019 Financial Calendar
Etablissements Maurel & Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces its financial communication calendar for 2019.
7 February 2019
2018 Full Year Sales
Press release after the financial markets closure
21 March 2019
2018 Full Year Results
Press release before the financial markets opening
18 April 2019
Q1 2019 Sales
Press release before the financial markets opening
13 June 2019
Annual General Meeting
23 July 2019
H1 2019 Sales
Press release before the financial markets opening
1st August 2019
2019 First Half Results
Press release after the financial markets closure
23 October 2019
Nine-month Sales 2019
Press release before the financial markets opening
These dates are given for guidance and may be subject to change.
