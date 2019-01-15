Maurel & Prom: 2019 Financial Calendar

Paris, 15 January 2019, 6:00 pm CET

No. 02-19

2019 Financial Calendar

Etablissements Maurel & Prom (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070) announces its financial communication calendar for 2019.

7 February 2019

2018 Full Year Sales

Press release after the financial markets closure

21 March 2019

2018 Full Year Results

Press release before the financial markets opening

18 April 2019

Q1 2019 Sales

Press release before the financial markets opening

13 June 2019

Annual General Meeting

23 July 2019

H1 2019 Sales

Press release before the financial markets opening

1st August 2019

2019 First Half Results

Press release after the financial markets closure

23 October 2019

Nine-month Sales 2019

Press release before the financial markets opening

These dates are given for guidance and may be subject to change.

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr





Contacts

MAUREL & PROM

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr (mailto:ir@maureletprom.fr)

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations

Julie Coulot/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu (mailto:maureletprom@newcap.eu)

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu (mailto:maureletprom@newcap.eu)

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel & Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel & Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Share - CAC Oil & Gas - Next 150 - PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

MAU_financial_calendar (http://hugin.info/155421/R/2231459/877250.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Maurel & Prom via Globenewswire

