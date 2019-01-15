As of December 31, 2018
As of December 31, 2018 the following means were available in the liquidity contract managed by Oddo Corporate Finance:
- 345,930 ordinary shares,
- Euro 2,389,820.92 in cash
Initial cash contribution at the time of the creation of this contract was:
Euro 800,000
A Société anonyme with capital of Euro 92,049,169
Registered office 148, rue de l'Université,
75007 Paris
424 064 707 Trade Registry of Paris
