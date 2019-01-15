Regulatory News:

Eurotunnel (Paris:GET) duly notes the vote by MPs against the approval of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons.

Eurotunnel now calls on political leaders to clarify the nature of the border relationship and controls that will exist between the United Kingdom and the European Union, as soon as possible. Only the establishment of clear rules will allow businesses to continue to invest, to create jobs and to preserve the vital human, social and cultural exchanges that benefit both the UK and the EU. 26% of trade between the UK and the EU passes through the Channel Tunnel, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs.

Over the past two years, Eurotunnel, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, has been preparing for all outcomes, with the full support of its 2,500 employees.

We have adapted our infrastructure so that, with or without a deal, traffic flow through the Tunnel will be maintained.

Eurotunnel is currently working to ensure that new post-Brexit border controls will have no significant impact on Tunnel traffic. As our history shows, when the Tunnel was opened in 1994, lorries passed through only three types of check, compared to eight separate controls today. This increase in the level of controls over time has not prevented truck traffic from increasing fourfold over the same period between 1994 and 2018.

Eurotunnel's millions of customers can follow the innovations we are preparing for the future through our online campaign BrexitAndBeyond, launched in November 2018.

