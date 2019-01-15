Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2019) - Synda Ventures would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #919 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Sunday January 20 - Monday January 21, 2019.

Synda Ventures welcomes new and experienced investors and presents the opportunity to invest in the private equity markets by investing into early and late-stage companies via our online portal, we also work with issuers looking to raise capital and generate subscriber bases for future planned stock market listings.

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.

Each year, the VRIC hosts over 60 keynote speakers, 350 exhibiting companies and 9000 investors.

Investment thought leaders and wealth influencers provide our audiences with valuable insights covering all aspects of the natural resource industry.

Synda Ventures Presents HT Recycled Plastics, the future in resource recycling and a huge emerging growth sector.

This is a must-attend for investors and stakeholders in the global mining industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference

We look forward to seeing you there.