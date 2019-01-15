sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 15.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,277 Euro		+0,005
+1,84 %
WKN: A0F4Z4 ISIN: CA5166831092 Ticker-Symbol: LEW 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LARA EXPLORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LARA EXPLORATION LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,279
0,306
22:34
0,279
0,303
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LARA EXPLORATION LTD
LARA EXPLORATION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LARA EXPLORATION LTD0,277+1,84 %