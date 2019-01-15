sprite-preloader
First Quantum Minerals Announces Preliminary 2018 Production and Sales

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") today announced its preliminary production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, including record total copper production and sales for the year, exceeding the prior year by approximately 6% and 3%, respectively, and exceeding production guidance.

Amounts are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. The final amounts and the 2019 to 2021 market guidance will be published in the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2018.

Total

Q4

Q3

Q4

Year

Year

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017







Copper production (tonnes)1

158,304

151,241

154,319

605,853

573,963

Copper sales (tonnes) 2

156,212

149,877

151,905

596,513

580,130







Gold production (ounces) 3

48,039

44,979

51,904

185,414

199,736

Gold sales (ounces) 3

53,221

42,864

50,723

193,072

201,376







Zinc production (tonnes)

7,687

7,348

3,556

26,807

20,723

Zinc sales (tonnes)

8,268

6,178

3,282

26,112

21,851







Nickel production (contained tonnes)

-

-

-

-

17,837

Nickel sales (contained tonnes)

-

-

865

-

18,683







Kansanshi

Q4

Q3

Q4

Year

Year

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017







Copper production (tonnes)1

61,780

63,687

64,800

251,522

250,801

Copper sales (tonnes)2, 4

56,330

64,818

74,974

229,832

267,700







Gold production (ounces)

33,465

30,938

36,363

130,019

140,595

Gold sales (ounces)

35,150

32,706

35,910

134,424

139,735







Sentinel

Q4

Q3

Q4

Year

Year

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017







Copper production (tonnes)

60,840

56,426

57,190

223,656

190,683

Copper sales (tonnes)

60,257

59,069

44,767

238,211

177,360




















Las Cruces

Q4

Q3

Q4

Year

Year

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Copper cathode production (tonnes)

18,470

15,181

18,700

70,738

73,664

Copper cathode sales (tonnes)

18,345

15,138

17,903

71,523

74,664







Guelb Moghrein

Q4

Q3

Q4

Year

Year

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Copper production (tonnes)

8,319

7,902

7,155

28,137

28,791

Copper sales (tonnes)

9,099

5,108

6,811

27,366

28,999







Gold production (ounces)

12,236

11,644

13,270

45,974

49,213

Gold sales (ounces)

14,224

8,100

12,384

48,195

50,453







Çayeli

Q4

Q3

Q4

Year

Year

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Copper production (tonnes)

5,931

5,056

3,284

19,896

16,523

Copper sales (tonnes)

9,153

2,753

4,266

17,397

17,716

Zinc production (tonnes)

1,034

1,305

379

4,091

3,326

Zinc sales (tonnes)

2,154

-

-

4,313

4,435







Pyhäsalmi

Q4

Q3

Q4

Year

Year

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Copper production (tonnes)

2,964

2,989

3,190

11,904

13,501

Copper sales (tonnes)

3,028

2,991

3,184

12,184

13,691

Zinc production (tonnes)

6,653

6,043

3,177

22,716

17,397

Zinc sales (tonnes)

6,114

6,178

3,282

21,799

17,416

Pyrite production (tonnes)

168,881

171,355

154,855

645,885

692,124

Pyrite sales (tonnes)

97,859

100,894

114,712

418,931

418,743







Ravensthorpe

Q4

Q3

Q4

Year

Year

2018

2018

2017

2018

2017

Nickel production (contained tonnes)

-

-

-

-

17,837

Nickel sales (contained tonnes)

-

-

865

-

18,683









1

Production presented on a copper concentrate basis, i.e. mine production only.
Production does not include output from the Kansanshi smelter.

2

Excludes copper anode sales attributable to anode produced from third party purchases
of concentrate.

3

Includes gold production and sales attributable to other operations not disclosed separately.

4

Sales include third-party sales of concentrate, cathode and anode attributable to Kansanshi
(excluding copper anode sales attributable to Sentinel).



On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President

Visit our website at www.first-quantum.com; North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1-(647)-346-3934, Fax: (604) 688-3818, Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577, E-Mail: lisa.doddridge@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44-7802-721663, Fax: +44-140-327-3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com


© 2019 PR Newswire