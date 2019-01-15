First Quantum Minerals Announces Preliminary 2018 Production and Sales

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. ("First Quantum" or the "Company", TSX Symbol "FM") today announced its preliminary production and sales for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, including record total copper production and sales for the year, exceeding the prior year by approximately 6% and 3%, respectively, and exceeding production guidance.
Amounts are preliminary and subject to final adjustment. The final amounts and the 2019 to 2021 market guidance will be published in the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year 2018.
Total
Q4
Q3
Q4
Year
Year
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper production (tonnes)1
158,304
151,241
154,319
605,853
573,963
Copper sales (tonnes) 2
156,212
149,877
151,905
596,513
580,130
Gold production (ounces) 3
48,039
44,979
51,904
185,414
199,736
Gold sales (ounces) 3
53,221
42,864
50,723
193,072
201,376
Zinc production (tonnes)
7,687
7,348
3,556
26,807
20,723
Zinc sales (tonnes)
8,268
6,178
3,282
26,112
21,851
Nickel production (contained tonnes)
-
-
-
-
17,837
Nickel sales (contained tonnes)
-
-
865
-
18,683
Kansanshi
Q4
Q3
Q4
Year
Year
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper production (tonnes)1
61,780
63,687
64,800
251,522
250,801
Copper sales (tonnes)2, 4
56,330
64,818
74,974
229,832
267,700
Gold production (ounces)
33,465
30,938
36,363
130,019
140,595
Gold sales (ounces)
35,150
32,706
35,910
134,424
139,735
Sentinel
Q4
Q3
Q4
Year
Year
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper production (tonnes)
60,840
56,426
57,190
223,656
190,683
Copper sales (tonnes)
60,257
59,069
44,767
238,211
177,360
Las Cruces
Q4
Q3
Q4
Year
Year
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper cathode production (tonnes)
18,470
15,181
18,700
70,738
73,664
Copper cathode sales (tonnes)
18,345
15,138
17,903
71,523
74,664
Guelb Moghrein
Q4
Q3
Q4
Year
Year
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper production (tonnes)
8,319
7,902
7,155
28,137
28,791
Copper sales (tonnes)
9,099
5,108
6,811
27,366
28,999
Gold production (ounces)
12,236
11,644
13,270
45,974
49,213
Gold sales (ounces)
14,224
8,100
12,384
48,195
50,453
Çayeli
Q4
Q3
Q4
Year
Year
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper production (tonnes)
5,931
5,056
3,284
19,896
16,523
Copper sales (tonnes)
9,153
2,753
4,266
17,397
17,716
Zinc production (tonnes)
1,034
1,305
379
4,091
3,326
Zinc sales (tonnes)
2,154
-
-
4,313
4,435
Pyhäsalmi
Q4
Q3
Q4
Year
Year
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Copper production (tonnes)
2,964
2,989
3,190
11,904
13,501
Copper sales (tonnes)
3,028
2,991
3,184
12,184
13,691
Zinc production (tonnes)
6,653
6,043
3,177
22,716
17,397
Zinc sales (tonnes)
6,114
6,178
3,282
21,799
17,416
Pyrite production (tonnes)
168,881
171,355
154,855
645,885
692,124
Pyrite sales (tonnes)
97,859
100,894
114,712
418,931
418,743
Ravensthorpe
Q4
Q3
Q4
Year
Year
2018
2018
2017
2018
2017
Nickel production (contained tonnes)
-
-
-
-
17,837
Nickel sales (contained tonnes)
-
-
865
-
18,683
1
Production presented on a copper concentrate basis, i.e. mine production only.
2
Excludes copper anode sales attributable to anode produced from third party purchases
3
Includes gold production and sales attributable to other operations not disclosed separately.
4
Sales include third-party sales of concentrate, cathode and anode attributable to Kansanshi
On Behalf of the Board of Directors of First Quantum Minerals Ltd.
G. Clive Newall
President
Visit our website at www.first-quantum.com; North American contact: Lisa Doddridge, Director, Investor Relations, Tel: +1-(647)-346-3934, Fax: (604) 688-3818, Toll Free: 1 (888) 688-6577, E-Mail: lisa.doddridge@fqml.com; United Kingdom contact: Clive Newall, President, Tel: +44-7802-721663, Fax: +44-140-327-3494, E-Mail: clive.newall@fqml.com