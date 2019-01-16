Regulatory News:

NAVYA (Paris:NAVYA) (FR0013018041- NAVYA), a leading company in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart and shared mobility solutions, announces today the Information relating to the total number of share capital and voting rightsat December 31, 2018.

On December 31, 2018 Total number of shares including in the share capital 28 962 283 Number of shares with simple voting right 28 962 283 Number of shares with multiple voting rights 0 Number of shares deprived of voting right 74 819 Total number of voting rights 28 887464

About NAVYA

NAVYA is a leading French name in the autonomous vehicle market and in smart shared mobility solutions. With more than 250 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), NAVYA develops, manufactures and commercializes autonomous, driverless, and electric vehicles that combine robotic, digital and driving technologies at the highest level. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. NAVYA has a range of two autonomous vehicles: the AUTONOM SHUTTLE, launched in September 2015, of which more than 100 had been sold as of 30 September 2018, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia, and the AUTONOM CAB, unveiled in November 2017 and whose first road tests will start shortly.

Created in 2014 by Christophe Sapet and Robolution Capital (managed by 360 Capital Partners), his reference shareholder, NAVYA's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- NAVYA).

