Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Change of Registered Office 16-Jan-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 16 January 2019 Urban Exposure plc Change of Registered Office Urban Exposure plc, a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, announces that its registered office has changed with immediate effect to 6 Duke Street St James's, London, SW1Y 6BN. For further information, please contact: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser and Sole Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8100 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 7172 EQS News ID: 766479 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 16, 2019 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)