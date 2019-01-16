Kemira Oyj: Invitation: Kemira to publish fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on February 8, 2019

Kemira Oyj

Press Release

January 16, 2019 at 10.30 am (CET+1)

Invitation: Kemira to publish fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on February 8, 2019

Kemira Oyj will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results on Friday, February 8, 2019 at around 8.30 am Finnish time (6.30 am UK time).



Kemira will arrange a press conference for analysts, investors and media starting at 10.30 am (8.30 am UK time) at Hotel Kämp, Kluuvikatu 2, 2nd Floor, Helsinki. During the conference, Kemira's President and CEO Jari Rosendal and CFO Petri Castrén will present the results. The press conference will be held in English and will be webcasted at www.kemira.com/investors (https://www.kemira.com/company/investors/). The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the above mentioned company website.



You can attend the Q&A session via a conference call. In order to participate in the conference, please call ten minutes before the conference begins:



FI +358 9 817 10310

SE +46 8 566 42651

UK +44 333 3000804

US +1 631 9131422



Conference ID: 23886213#



For more information, please contact

Kemira Oyj

Olli Turunen, Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel. +358 40 552 8907

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide expertise, application know-how and chemicals that improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2017, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.5 billion and 4,732 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

www.kemira.com (http://www.kemira.com/)

