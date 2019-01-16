Platform to consolidate membership and event management software market in the UK completes acquisition of second CRM solutions provider

ClearCourse Partnership LLP, a partnership with a mission to acquire innovative technology companies providing membership software and services to groups, organisations and businesses, today announced its acquisition of Silverbear, a leading membership and customer relationship management (CRM) solutions provider for professional organisations, trade associations and the wider Not-for-Profit sector.

Originally launched as a CRM integration and development business in 2000, Silverbear later transitioned to a provider of integrated management solutions for the membership and trade association sectors. The Microsoft Dynamics ISV continues to grow and has implemented digital transformation programmes for more than 65 organisations, with over four million members using its flagship Silverbear Membership product.

Mark Travis, the company's Founder, Carl Grieves, Silverbear CEO, and the current management team will continue to steer and grow the company.

"This exciting partnership with ClearCourse will allow us to continue providing new and innovative solutions to the membership management space at a rate that is more in line with our ambitious growth plans. We now look forward to leveraging the capabilities of the ClearCourse platform, expanding our offer to new and prospective customers and delivering our next stage of growth," said Mr Travis.

Gerry Gualtieri, Chief Executive Officer of ClearCourse, added, "The acquisition of Silverbear is an important milestone for ClearCourse as we continue to develop our platform. We aim to provide Silverbear, and companies like it, with the resources and support they need for continued growth and further our ultimate goal of bringing together the best-in-class membership management and payments software solutions in the UK market."

About ClearCourse Partnership LLP

ClearCourse is a partnership with a mission to acquire innovative technology companies providing membership software and services to groups, organisations and businesses. ClearCourse is backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a New York and London-based private equity firm investing in businesses globally across the financial services and technology sectors.

About Silverbear

Silverbear's expertise lies in integrating the channels and technology, such as Microsoft Dynamics Social Engagement and Microsoft Dynamics Flow, which enable membership organisations to effectively communicate with their members.

Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365, Silverbear's solutions enable its clients to enjoy an open, secure, familiar and scalable IT platform that can integrate into nearly every area of a business operation, now and in the future. They also facilitate greater membership interaction, which leads to greater membership insight.

Silverbear is now a thriving, award-winning solution provider, which is 100% focused on meeting the challenges of the membership and trade association sectors.

