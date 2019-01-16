Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as of December 31, 2018 16-Jan-2019 / 09:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris) announces that the Company's liquidity account, which is managed by Invest Securities under a liquidity contract, included the following cash and Company common shares as of December 31, 2018: * 64,597 shares * 32,659.90 EUR As a reminder, as of June 30, 2018, the following cash and shares were allocated to the liquidity account: * 24,420 shares * 372,455.62 EUR Next on the agenda: Q4 2018 revenues on January 23, 2019 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) · Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Company produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydro and biomass power plants; it owns a total installed capacity of 524 MW as of today. · Voltalia is also a service provider, assisting its investor clients active in renewables at each project stages, from conception to operation and maintenance. · With 490 employees in 18 countries over 4 continents, Voltalia is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. · Voltalia has been listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris since July 2014 (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is a component stock of the Enternext Tech 40 index and the CAC Mid&Small index. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Chief Administrative Officer: Marie de Press contact: J. Jullia Lauzon +33 (0)1 56 88 11 Investor relations: invest@voltalia.com +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: PDF-VEN Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FYOQQCPNSJ [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Information relating to the liquidity contract End of Announcement EQS News Service 766573 16-Jan-2019 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=766573&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ba48b982329323462223ec66d8624dba&application_id=766573&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

