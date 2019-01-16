Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $1.6bn Bioreactors Market

LONDON, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Bioreactors Market 2019-2029

5L-20L, 20L-200L, 200L-1500L, Above 1500L, Single-Use, Glass, Stainless Steel, Lab-Scale, Pilot-Scale, Full-Scale, R&D Departments, Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations, Other End-Users

The global bioreactors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% in the second half of the forecast period. In 2017, the single-use bioreactors segment held the largest share in the global bioreactors market.

Report Scope

• Global Bioreactor market forecasts from 2019-2029

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor market by type of material:

• Glass

• Stainless-Steel

• Single-Use Bioreactors

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor market by scale:

• 5L-20L

• 20L-200L

• 200L-1500L

• Above 1500L

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor market by usage:

• Lab-Scale Production

• Pilot-Scale Production

• Full-Scale Production

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global bioreactor market by end-user:

• R&D Departments

• Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

• Contract Research Organizations

• Other End-Users

Each submarket is further broken down by region:North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and ROW.

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: the US and rest of North America

• Europe:France, Germany, Italy, U.K, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific:China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries

• Rest of the World:Latin America, Middle East and African countries

Each region is further broken down by type of material, usage, scale and end-user.

• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the bioreactors market. It discusses the Drivers and Restraints that influence this market as well as the Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the bioreactors market.

• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the bioreactors industry:

• Applikon Biotechnology Inc. (U.S.)

• BBI-Biotech GmbH (Germany)

• Bioengineering AG (Switzerland)

• Danaher Corporation (U.S)

• Eppendorf AG (Germany)

• GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of General Electric Company) (U.S.)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Sartorius AG (Germany)

• Solaris Biotech (Italy)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

