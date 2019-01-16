The Taiwanese market research company said the effects of the 5/31 policy shift in China were less severe than expected, and in 2018 the global solar market grew 4.9%, with approximately 103 GW of new additions. This year, the solar demand is forecast to rise another 7.7%.Taiwan-based market research company EnergyTrend, a division of TrendForce, claims China's 5/31 New Policy had a limited effect on global solar growth last year and this, and its impact is being contained by growing demand in markets outside China. EnergyTrend said global solar demand was up 4.9% year-on-year in 2018, to 103 ...

