Nasdaq, Inc.: Nasdaq to Deliver Technology to ATG

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan. 16, 2019the Swedish gaming operator, have announced that ATG will leverage Nasdaq's technology to strengthen its pari-mutuel offering.



"ATG's vision is to create the world's best gaming experiences," said Mikael Bäcke, Chief Product and Business Development Officer, ATG. "This exciting new partnership with Nasdaq will enable ATG to take further steps towards providing an exciting and smooth gaming experience."

"Pari-mutuel technology is used to support the horse racing industry globally and can also help drive business expansion," said Scott Shechtman, Head of Longitude and New Markets, Nasdaq. "We look forward to supporting ATG as they execute on their growth strategy and maintain their position as a leading betting company."

ATG was founded in 1974 and offers pari-mutuel wagering on trotting and horse racing as well as sports betting and online casino. The operator is the largest licensed betting company in Sweden and is owned by both the national trotting and thoroughbred racing associations - 90 percent by the Swedish Trotting Association and 10% by the Swedish Jockey Club. The company is a licensed operator on the Swedish market and has a fully owned licensed subsidiary in Denmark. ATG is charged with working to ensure that Sweden's trotting and thoroughbred racing is carried on in such a way that the long-term conditions for the development and geographical distribution of the sport are guaranteed.

Nasdaq's world-leading market technology powers more than 250 of the world's market infrastructure organizations and market participants, including broker-dealers, exchanges, clearinghouses, central securities depositories and regulators, in over 50 countries with end-to-end, mission-critical technology solutions.

