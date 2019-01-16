Anglian Water Invests in Alternative Supply Solutions for Customers, in Partnership with Water Direct

EARLS COLNE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2019 / Emergency water supplier Water Direct, has announced that Anglian Water has signed a new contract with them for alternative water supplies via the Nationwide Bottled Water Bank.

Anglian Water covers the largest geographic area of all the water wholesalers in the UK, stretching from Grimsby all the way down to the top of the Thames estuary and from Buckinghamshire across to Lowestoft on the East coast.

The partnership between Water Direct and Anglian Water dates back as far as 1996 and Anglian became the first member of the Nationwide Bottled Water Bank shortly after.

Water Direct's Nationwide Bottled Water Bank provides an emergency supply of bottled water during unexpected supply interruptions or planned maintenance works. The bottled water is stored at strategic locations across the country allowing a swift response when a delivery is required.

With this new contract, Anglian Water can continue to ensure alternative supplies for their customers when needed, upholding a high level of customer service whilst resolving the supply issue at hand.

Rob Allan, Senior Contract Manager at Water Direct, commented, 'As a company, Anglian Water hold compliance and water quality in the highest regard which is what makes us a great partner for them. What sets us apart is our dedication to upholding our unique quality management system. All of the bottled water we provide is continually tested throughout its shelf life, assuring water quality at the point of consumption, which follows a key regulation monitored by the Drinking Water Inspectorate.'

With nationwide coverage and 24/7 service, Water Direct provides planned and emergency temporary water wherever and whenever it's needed.

Water Direct's services range from supporting utility companies experiencing an interruption due to a burst main or contamination, to building sites in need of water for welfare or site processes, or private individuals in need of a swimming pool fill.

The company has been running for 23 years and in the last year alone, Water Direct delivered around 100 million litres of water to its customers.

Water Direct was one of the UK's earliest achiever of ISO 22301:2012 for resilience as a business.

Water Direct's work was recognised in 2018 through a number of awards including winning the CIR 'Disaster Recovery as a Service' Award and the Future Water Association 'People' Award along with finalists in the Water Industry 'Contractor of the Year' Award, Countywide Business Awards 'Growing Business of the Year', Essex Business Excellence Awards 'Excellence in Innovation & Technology' and Utility Week, 'Utility Partner of the Year'.

