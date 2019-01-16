sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

Sempra Energy Set to Join Dow Jones Utility Average

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) will replace PG&E Corp. (NYSE: PCG) in the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJU) effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, January 18.

PG&E is preparing to initiate voluntary reorganization proceedings under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code on or about January 29 and is no longer appropriate for the Dow Jones Utility Average. The index is a 15-stock, price-weighted index that measures the performance of some of the largest U.S. companies within the utilities sector. Sempra Energy, which is headquartered in San Diego, CA, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services.

The change won't disrupt the level of the index. The divisor used to calculate the index from the components' prices on their respective home exchanges will be changed prior to the opening on January 18. This procedure prevents any distortion in the index's reflection of the portion of the U.S. stock market it is designed to measure.

Additions to or deletions from an index are not an investment opinion or recommendation.

For more information, please visit http://www.djaverages.com.

