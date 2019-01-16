Italian Exhibition Group Opens the Annual Calendar of Jewellery Events with Vicenzaoro January (Vicenza - Italy, 18th-23rd January 2019)

VICENZA, Italy, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

VICENZAORO January (VOJ) is the first marked date on the calendar of international exhibits entirely dedicated to jewellery. The event, acting as a hub for the industry, offers brands a moment of global exposure where they can present new collections and explore new upcoming trends while connecting with the world's top buyers.

The event organizers are expecting the attendance of the most important operators in the sector, coming from Europe, Asia, the United States and the Middle East. VOJ 2019, with its international offer, will count on an exhibition space of over 59,000 squared meters (including T.Gold).

The 2019 January edition will revolve around the increasingly important theme of "Sustainable Creativity" in the sector, with educational talks and summits. VISIO.NEXT, for instance, will be the opening event of this theme, hosting an international panel of experts discussing the critical issues in the sector. In addition, the agenda will see the Digital Talks, a series of 30 minutes brainstorming sessions on the hottest themes in digital innovation, and Gem Talks with a strong focus on the world of gems.

TRENDVISION Jewellery + Forecasting, VICENZAORO's independent observatory, will be the highlight of this year's winter edition with its predictions of design and consumer trends across the jewellery and gem industries.

This year, Vicenzaoro wants to particularly strengthen the relationship with international top-tier buyers, bringing together the world's leading representatives in the business through the initiative Prima VICENZAORO, in collaboration with the Italian Trade Agency.

VICENZAORO embodies the concept of Boutique Show, where exhibitors are grouped into six communities, organized by types of production, positioning, and market appeal: ICON, LOOK, CREATION, ESSENCE, EXPRESSION, EVOLUTION.

Staged alongside VICENZAORO January, T.GOLD is the international show specifically for machinery and the most innovative technologies applied to gold, coloured and precious stones and jewellery. T.GOLD is, in fact, the essential high-level showcase for jewellery production and a moment for professional confrontation about the future with 168 exhibiting companies displaying the most outstanding and cutting edge technologies from 17 countries worldwide.

Thanks to its historic experience, the prestige of its initiative and the passion with which they are carried out, VICENZAORO is the premier national and international forum for gold jewellery trends.

The excellence of a boutique and the emotion of a show.

