The funds will be used by the Argentinian government for solar and other renewable energy projects selected in the third round of the program. The guarantee package was approved by the World Bank in March.The Argentinian Ministry of Treasury has revealed the World Bank provided a new guarantee of $250 million for utility-scale renewable energy projects selected in the third round of the nation's RenovAr program. The guarantee package was approved by the international financial institution back in March. The ministry said the guarantees would support private investment through the country's Renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...