sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,24 Euro		-0,07
-0,43 %
WKN: A0YFMB ISIN: US4893981070 Ticker-Symbol: 13K 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC16,24-0,43 %