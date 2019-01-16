Analytics Insight Magazine Announces 'The 10 Most Innovative Startups to Watch in 2019'

SAN JOSE, California and HYDERABAD, India, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Analytics Insight Magazine, a brand of Stravium Intelligence has named 'The 10 Most Innovative Startups to Watch in 2019' in its January issue.

The magazine issue recognizes 10 companies disrupting traditional business models by embracing leading-edge technologies to transform business processes, enhance customer experience and drive innovation. Here's a look at the top 10 startups which made the list:

Sparkcentral: Featured as the Cover Story, Sparkcentral offers an enterprise social media helpdesk platform for high-volume and real-time engagement. It is a Web-based Agent Desktop optimized for asynchronous messaging workflows, with an Automated Messaging Distribution engine (AMD), an integrated knowledge base, and reporting & analytics.

Cyberwrite: Recognised as the Company of The Month, Cyberwrite enables insurers, brokers and agents to cyberprofile and benchmark the cyber insurance risk of small and medium businesses worldwide and estimates the financial impact of cyber risk on their business using its unique Cyber Profiling technology.

Conversific: An e-commerce analytics and conversion optimization SaaS platform helping e-commerce stores grow and scale up. Conversific provides insights for the store owner on the go and is trusted by 5,000+ online stores worldwide.

Logz.io: Provides an intelligent and scalable machine data analytics platform built on ELK and Grafana. Powered by AI, the platform helps engineers identify issues before they arise and empowers them to monitor, troubleshoot and secure mission-critical applications.

Lunit Inc.: A medical AI software company which empowers physicians with clinically actionable insights that foster accurate and cost-efficient diagnosis and treatment through its state-of-the-art deep learning technology.

Manzeera Solutions: Manzeera is a business intelligence (BI) consultancy based in London, UK. The company provides full end-to-end solutions for BI implementation, consultancy, development, training, support and maintenance.

Niramai: A deep-tech startup addressing critical healthcare problems through automated solutions. It has developed a novel software to detect breast cancer at a much earlier stage than traditional methods or self-examination.

RIOT: An awarded digital product studio with a unique skill set in strategy, design and technology. The company helps organizations plan, design and build any kind of digital product: from web and mobile to smart TV, IoT and AI.

SeekNShop.IO: An AI company that offers e-commerce and other shopping domains (travel, recruitment, finance and automotive) with the ability to do natural language-based discovery and decision-making.

Turing Analytics: An innovation-focused startup in the machine learning and computer vision domain that helps retailers enter into the world of Visual Commerce through its Visual Intelligence solutions.

Organizations are witnessing an incredible era of extremely fast, disruptive innovation. As the foundation of innovation is becoming more robust, the analysis and realization of new emerging innovative platforms have turned out to be predominant than ever before. Organizations harnessing innovation will generate sustaining business competitiveness by improvising significant efficiency and productivity.

"The featured companies showcase deep domain expertise coupled with rich technical competencies in their space. We extend our sincere accolades to all the ten companies for catering elite and finest innovative solutions that drive high calibre vision and help in the architecture of innovative and smart enterprises," says Ashish Sukhadeve, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, Analytics Insight.

Read the detailed coverage here. For more information, please visit https://www.analyticsinsight.net.

About Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by AI, big data and analytics companies across the globe. The Analytics Insight Magazine features opinions and views from top leaders and executives in the industry who share their journey, experiences, success stories, and knowledge to grow profitable businesses.

To set up an interview or advertise your brand, contact info@analyticsinsight.net.



Contacts:

Ashish Sukhadeve

Founder & Editor-in-Chief

Email: ashishsukhadeve@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +91-40-23055215



Media:

Email: press@analyticsinsight.net

Tel: +1-408-380-2566



http://www.analyticsinsight.net