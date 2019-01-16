sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

87,44 Euro		+1,13
+1,31 %
WKN: A0MMP1 ISIN: US11133T1034 Ticker-Symbol: 5B9 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
87,26
88,08
12:17
87,27
88,07
12:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC87,44+1,31 %