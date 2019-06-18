SOLUTIONS 30: Solutions 30: Financial Agenda & website

PRESS RELEASE

18 june 2019

Financial Agenda & website

Update

SOLUTIONS 30, European leader in Solutions for New Technologies, has updated its financial agenda. The release of the 2019 half-year revenue has been brought forward to July 17. This release will include the publication of the Group's cash position as well as the net debt as of June 30th.

In addition, and in line with previous announcements, Solutions 30 is working on its code of governance. The company has updated and extended its website to meet the expectations of investors. This information is available on the Corporate Governance section of the website, under the 'Company' pages and through this link .

The new financial calendar is as follows:

17 July 2019Q1 & Q2 Revenue, 2019

23 July 2019Investors webcast

23 September 2019Half-year results 2019

24 September 2019Investor webcast

4 November 2019Q3 Revenue, 2019

5 November 2019Investor webcast

Press releases will be distributed after market close.

Webcasts will be held at 2:30 pm CET

About Solutions 30 SE

The Solutions 30 Group is the European leader in solutions for new technologies. Its mission is to make the technological developments that are transforming our daily lives accessible to everyone, individuals and businesses alike. Yesterday, it was computers and the Internet. Today, it's digital technology. Tomorrow, it will be technologies that make the world even more interconnected in real time. With more than 20 million interventions completed since its creation and with its network of more than 8,000 local technicians, Solutions 30 currently covers all of France, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. The share capital of Solutions 30 SE consists of 104,057,392 shares, equal to the number of theoretical votes that can be exercised. Solutions 30 SE is listed on Euronext Growth



