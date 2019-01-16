Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 15-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.29p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.49p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.99p INCLUDING current year revenue 364.19p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16