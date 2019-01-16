Cervical Cancer Treatment Market Size Worth USD 10.6 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global cervical cancer treatment market size is expected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Increased treatment penetration and rising disease incidence are projected to drive the market growth over the next few years. Although, sexually transmitted HPV is a major cause, the disease can also be triggered by other factors, such as oral contraceptives, multiple sexual partners, smoking, and HIV infection. There are more than 100 strains of HPV, 13 of which are high-risk or cancerous. Squamous cell carcinoma is the most common type and it accounts for nearly 85% of the overall cases.

The differentiation between squamous cell carcinoma and adenocarcinoma is based on the histology, as observed under the microscope. Cervical adenosquamous carcinoma is rare, involving a mixture of squamous and glandular tissues. Products for cervical cancer can be broadly classified into prevention and treatment. Preventive options involve vaccines against HPV. Currently, there are two commercial vaccines - Gardasil and Cervarix. Treatment options include biologics, such as Avastin and generics like topotecan, cisplatin, bleomycin, fluorouracil, paclitaxel, carboplatin, and doxorubicin. The development of targeted therapeutics with improved efficacy and reduced cost remains a key unmet need of this market. Nevertheless, expanding focus on the research and development in oncology, including cervical cancer, indicate a promising future for this market.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

HPV affects nearly 95% of all cervical cancer cases. HPV strains 16 and 18 account for nearly 70% of all cases reported

Nearly three-fourth of all cases occur in developing and underdeveloped regions (mostly, in Asia and Africa), where healthcare facilities are limited and awareness about diagnosis and treatment is low

and ), where healthcare facilities are limited and awareness about diagnosis and treatment is low North America was the dominant region in the global cervical cancer treatment market and is expected to continue its dominance over the estimated period

was the dominant region in the global cervical cancer treatment market and is expected to continue its dominance over the estimated period This growth is attributed to growing target population patient, increasing market penetration of drugs, and easy accessibility to advanced treatments

Some of the key companies in the market include F. Hoffmann-LA Roche AG; Merck & Co., Inc.; GlaxoSmithKline PLC; Allergan PLC; Pfizer, Inc.; Biocon Ltd.; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; AstraZeneca PLC; and Eli Lilly & Co.

Merck & Co. led the competitive space and is likely to continue to be the largest shareholder due to strong commercial performances of Gardasil and Keytruda

Grand View Research has segmented the global cervical cancer treatment market on the basis of type, product, distribution channel, and region:

Cervical Cancer Treatment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Squamous Cell Carcinoma (SCC) Adenocarcinoma Adenosquamous Carcinoma

Cervical Cancer Treatment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Prevention Gardasil/Gardasil9 Cervarix Treatment Avastin Keytruda Generics Others

Cervical Cancer Treatment Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

Cervical Cancer Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



