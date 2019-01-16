TBC Bank's first Georgian-speaking financial chatbot, Ti-Bot, has been named the Best Alternative Payments Project in the Payments Awards ceremony organised by FStech and Retail Systems in recognition of cards and payments excellence and innovation. Our Ti-Bot offers an innovative and safe way of transferring money via chat extension, Ti-Transfer, which was developed in partnership with industry-leading player Pulsar Al.

"We are delighted to receive this distinguished award from FStech and Retail Systems. It is crucial for our success to continue to offer best-in-class digital solutions in line with our strategy of becoming the best digital financial services company in the region", commented Vakhtang Butskhrikidze, Chief Executive Officer of TBC Bank.

The full list of winners can be viewed at the following link: http://www.Payments-awards.com

About Payments Awards

Now in their 6th successful year, the Payments Awards recognise card and payments excellence and innovation. Winning entries came from those companies, individuals and organisations who have launched and/or implemented the most outstanding payments solutions, initiatives and projects during the past year.

About TBC Bank Group PLC ("TBC PLC")

TBC PLC is a public limited company registered in England and Wales that was incorporated in February 2016. TBC PLC became the parent company of JSC TBC Bank ("TBC Bank") on 10 August 2016. TBC PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TBCG.

TBC Bank, together with its subsidiaries, is the leading universal banking group in Georgia, with a total market share of 38.4% of loans and 40.3% of non-banking deposits as at 30 September 2018, according to data published by the National Bank of Georgia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005358/en/

Contacts:

Director of International Media and Investor Relations

Zoltan Szalai

ir@tbcbank.com.ge

Head of Investor Relations

Anna Romelashvili

ir@tbcbank.com.ge