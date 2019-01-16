Alkermes Announces Recipients of 1st Annual ALKERMES PATHWAYS RESEARCH AWARDS (SM) Program

- 2018 Competitive Grants Program Awards Approximately $400,000 for Research Projects Focused on Substance Use Disorders -

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today announced the recipients of the ALKERMES PATHWAYS RESEARCH AWARDSSM program, designed to support the next generation of researchers working on the front lines to advance understanding and awareness of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. In its inaugural year, the Pathways program will provide an aggregate of $400,000 in grants to junior investigators who have demonstrated their commitment to helping those living with substance use disorders (SUD), including those associated with the use of opioids and alcohol.

"An estimated one-in-seven people in the U.S. will develop a substance use disorder in their lifetime1, which is why we urgently need to accelerate research efforts focused on improving prevention, treatment and awareness of this public health crisis," said Craig Hopkinson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President of Medicines Development and Medical Affairs at Alkermes. "By supporting promising researchers in this field, we aim to propel innovative ideas forward, and ultimately make a positive impact on those living with central nervous system disorders."

The annual Pathways program provides funding for up to four research projects with grant amounts of up to $100,000 per project. The four inaugural recipients were recognized at an awards ceremony on Jan. 14, 2019 for their outstanding work and creative ideas to advance research and help support those living with CNS disorders.

The recipients of the inaugural Pathways program grants include:

Lais Fernanda Berro , Ph.D., University of Mississippi Medical Center , for preclinical research on quantitative pharmacology and pharmacotherapeutics for opioid and benzodiazepine co-abuse

, M.D., , Psychiatric Institute, for evaluating the effects of repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) for the treatment of chronic pain in patients currently treated with prescription opioids who are at risk of developing a moderate or severe opioid use disorder Mehdi Farokhnia , M.D., Section on Clinical Psychoneuroendocrinology and Neuropsychopharmacology (CPN), National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) and National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), for examining the neurobiological correlates and safety and efficacy of the GLP-1 system in relation to alcohol use

"Brain diseases are complicated, and we often don't fully understand the cause or how treatments work," said grant recipient Sarah L. Withey, Ph.D., Harvard Medical School, McLean Hospital. "Given the devastating and widespread effects of the opioid epidemic, I am more inspired than ever to help discover sustainable and scalable solutions that may make a meaningful difference for not only the millions of people who are battling addiction, but also their families, friends and entire communities."

To qualify, junior investigators must be M.D.s, Ph.D.s, or equivalent, within five years of initial academic appointment or current post-doctoral fellows, and affiliated with a medical or research institution within the U.S. Applicants are evaluated by an independent review committee comprised of specialists in psychiatry, neurobiology, pharmacology and behavioral science from academic research centers focused on SUDs.

"It was a privilege to serve on the Pathways program review committee and have a direct line of sight into the great work being proposed to help combat substance use disorders," said Sandra Comer, Ph.D., Professor of Neurobiology, Columbia University Medical Center and the New York State Psychiatric Institute; and Pathways program review committee chair. "After reviewing a number of impressive applications, which included preclinical and clinical studies, we are pleased to recognize this year's recipients and support their quest to address one of the most pressing health issues of our time."

