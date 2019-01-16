sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

15,97 Euro		+15,97
0,00 %
WKN: 4904 ISIN: ES0132580004 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Vor-IPO
1-Jahres-Chart
COMPANIA ESPANOLA DE PETROLEOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPANIA ESPANOLA DE PETROLEOS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,88
7,99
02.10.18
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMPANIA ESPANOLA DE PETROLEOS SA
COMPANIA ESPANOLA DE PETROLEOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COMPANIA ESPANOLA DE PETROLEOS SA15,970,00 %