The energy companies have signed a partnership agreement to expand their portfolios on the Iberian peninsula. Spain and Portugal have ambitious decarbonization plans requiring large capacities of renewable energy resources in the years to come. Spain's PV market could reach 6 GW this year.Energy giants Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Cepsa have signed a partnership agreement for the development of 500-600 MW of wind and solar capacity on the Iberian peninsula. Both companies are wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund the Mubadala Investment Company. Spain and Portugal ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...