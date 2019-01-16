The "Gazprom on Path to New Reality" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Many saw the beginning of Vladimir Putin's new presidential term as a window of opportunity for passing big decisions on restructuring of the gas market. The formation of a new government and media attacks on the Gazprom management were aimed at putting on the political agenda the issue of liberalisation of gas export and divestment of gas pipelines.

The beginning of export from, and accelerated commissioning of the capacities of, the Yamal LNG project and growth in the capitalisation of Novatek triggered a new phase of the fight for Gazprom's export revenue and production assets. Especially considering that the resources available to the independent producers themselves prevent them even from maintaining gas production within reach of the Unified Gas Supply System, not to mention intensive expansion.

However, radical views on the development of the gas industry are countered by the need to ensure trouble-free gas supply to households and the national economy; Gazprom's successes in export; and the carrying out of major infrastructure projects from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea to the Sea of Okhotsk. So the fight continues.

Topics Covered

Introduction

Chapter 1. Gazprom in Domestic Gas Market: Independents Slow Down

1.1 Gas production within reach of the UGSS: a Gazprom comeback

1.2 Is the fight for the domestic market over?

1.3 Gazprom's pricing and incomes of in the domestic market

1.4 Exchange trade in gas in Russia

Chapter 2. Gas Export by Pipeline: Peak in Europe, Decline in Turkey

2.1 Gazprom in the European Union markets: towards new records

2.2 Gazprom in the Turkish market: turbulence as the strategic position is consolidated

2.3 Gazprom in the former Soviet Union

Chapter 3. The Problem of Ukraine 2019: Is a New Transit War Possible

3.1 Stockholm arbitration decisions on the gas contracts and their implications

3.2 Ukrainian transit after 2020

Chapter 4. Gazprom's Eastern Projects: Growth of Power of Siberia

4.1 China's gas hunger

4.2 Prospects for developing supply of Russian pipeline gas to China

Chapter 5. Gazprom's Financial Position: Investment Boom in Era of Sanctions

5.1. Accelerated income growth

5.2. Gazprom's capital investment and investment programme for 2016 and 2017

5.3. Gearing rises but remains reasonable

Chapter 6. Medium-term Forecast of Developments

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/26ft24/gazprom_on_path?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005406/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

