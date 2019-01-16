Atos named as a global Leader in IoT services by Everest Group

Recognized for its strong in-house portfolio and partnerships

Paris, January 16, 2019 - Atos (https://atos.net/), a global leader in digital transformation, today announces it has been named, for the third year running, a global Leader by Everest Group in its latest report: Internet of Things (IoT Services PEAK Matrix Assessment) 2019.[i]

The report assesses the relative capabilities of 19 global IT service providers offering IoT services. Atos has been recognized for its Atos Codex IoT Services (https://atos.net/en/solutions/atos-codex-insight-driven-outcomes/atos-codex-iot) built in-house and via partnerships with major technology providers and niche startups. This service portfolio includes accelerators for both horizontal and vertical integration, through process chains and organization levels, as well as consultative business transformation, ideation, implementation, integration, security, and operating services. Strengths cited also include its recent acquisition of Syntel and addition of ConnectOne capabilities.

"As enterprises gain confidence in IoT and their expectations for service providers rise, strong in-house assets and a robust partnership ecosystem have helped Atos in delivering innovative solutions to its clients. The acquisition of Syntel has not only enhanced Atos's position in the North American market but has also added ConnectOne capabilities to its portfolio," said Yugal Joshi, Vice President, Everest Group.

Referring to Atos' role as a Leader in IoT services, Julien Bensaid, Global Head of Atos Codex, said:"We are honored to be recognized as a global Leader in IoT Services by Everest Group. By once again obtaining this recognition, we are demonstrating our credibility in being able to deliver business value to our customers in large and complex IoT deployments as a trusted partner at every step of the journey. Our extensive IoT partner ecosystem is at the heart of our processes to successfully deliver and manage the full IoT value chain from connected devices to edge computing to datacenters."

Atos' Codex IoT solutions include in Connected Coolers for Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_07_03/atos-becomes-official-iot-partner-coca-cola-hellenic-bottling-company), providing insights into consumer behavior and retail performance to improve operational efficiency and increase sales revenue. Recently, Atos and Siemens, a global technology powerhouse, have launched Private Cloud options for the MindSphere Cloud-based IoT Operating System (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_10_17/atos-siemens-team-enable-enterprises-deploy-iot-applications-private-cloud). This allows customers to deploy digital-driven business applications in a secure, managed private Cloud infrastructure which ensures data compliance, performance and landscape integration.

To download the report, please go to https://engage.atos.net/everest-iot-services (https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fengage.atos.net%2Feverest-iot-services&data=02%7C01%7Cbjorn.seguin%40atos.net%7C6baa0f5760e549a2d05608d67622035e%7C33440fc6b7c7412cbb730e70b0198d5a%7C0%7C0%7C636826285784984101&sdata=GGRVwmn23ClduF0x1Xnz%2BlHRwbPmt%2BcM5k4dLGCwuuI%3D&reserved=0).

