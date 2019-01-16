GelTech Solutions, Inc.: FireIce to Expand its Deployment in the State of California

FireIce Protects Endangered Property in Camp and Woolsey Fires in California

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2019 / GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: GLTC), an innovator in the use of environmentally-friendly polymers for fire suppression and protection, today announced that FireIce Medium-Term Retardant Gel was utilized successfully in both the Camp and Woolsey fires in California this past fall. In both fires, the application of FireIce, although used on a limited basis, was credited with saving several structures from possible destruction at a significant cost savings.

In early 2018, GelTech started an initiative to develop relationships with several major insurance companies, a wildland fire risk analysis and mapping company and several independent firefighting engine companies that all work in concert to identify at-risk properties, develop response plans, and ultimately deploy ground teams that pre-treat homes and structures with FireIce gel in the event of an approaching wildland fire. This fall in California, this response strategy was successful in saving several structures that were in immediate danger from the fires.

FireIce proved highly effective in protecting those structures and in protecting the insurance company from what otherwise would have been substantial losses. Based upon the initial successful implementation of this strategy, GelTech Solutions plans to expand its efforts to market our FireIce products to other insurance companies that have assets located in fire-prone wildland urban interface regions across the United States.

Additionally, in mid-December, following the devastating wildfires, GelTech Solutions personnel conducted training for firefighters from a major firefighting agency in Southern California, a customer of our distributor, FireIce Solutions. Firefighters were trained in the use of FireIce products, including FireIce gels, Polar Eco-foam, equipment, and UL Rated Fire Extinguishers. This county-wide department initiative will result in FireIce products being used in wildland fire, municipal fire, and structure protection operations. With the training program now completed and initial inventory purchased and distributed, GelTech expects that the product rollout within the county will begin shortly.

"These are both significant developments for GelTech, not only for our company's advancement in California, but also for the opportunities in new markets for urban interface operations and insurance protection," said Matt Struzziero, Vice President of GelTech's Fire Services Division. "With our complete range of firefighting agents and services, we continue to establish ourselves as an industry leader for cost-effective ground and aerial fire suppression and asset protection."

"GelTech has now established a presence in the state of California, which unfortunately has been devastated by these destructive and costly wildland fires in recent years," said Michael Reger, Chairman and CEO of GelTech. "These successes are the culmination of many years of intense effort that is now coming to fruition, and we look forward to a substantial increase in sales of our products in California in 2019."

About GelTech's Fire Services Division

GelTech Solutions' Fire Division Services specializes in providing cutting-edge fire suppression and retardant agents and equipment, as well as training and support, to wildland fire agencies and municipal fire departments around the world. Our talented team has extensive firefighting and aviation experience in federal, state, local, and Canadian government agencies, allowing us to understand the specific needs, challenges and goals of our customers. As an agile organization, we have an ability to be fast moving, flexible and robust - capable of rapid response to unexpected challenges, events, and opportunities in a wildland fire environment where the "new normal" of large and complex fires is unprecedented.

GelTech Solutions, under the guidance of chief technology officer Peter Cordani, developed the original FireIce product as a next-generation, environmentally-friendly firefighting agent in 2007. Over the last ten years, GelTech's team of wildland fire specialists has expanded the original FireIce product to a portfolio of FireIce branded fire chemicals, equipment and services designed to help wildland fire agencies around the world fight fire in a safer, more effective, less costly and more environmentally friendly way. For more information on GelTech and FireIce, please visit www.geltechsolutions.com and www.fireice.com.

