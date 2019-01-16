At the request of SaltX Technology Holding AB, SaltX Technology Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North Premier as from January 18, 2019. Security name: SaltX Technology Holding AB TO6 B ------------------------------------------------- Short name: SALT TO6 B ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011974229 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 166455 ------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 13 SEK per B share ---------------------------------------------------------------------- - 2 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new B share in SaltX Technology Holding AB ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: January 1, 2020 - October 31, 2021. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: October 29, 2021. ---------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.