These recognitions are a strong testament to Zurich's commitment to diversity, gender equality and fostering inclusiveness in the workplace. Recruiting and retaining diverse talent is crucial in an ever-competitive marketplace and is a priority for Zurich.

Group Chief Executive Officer Mario Greco said: "We are very proud to have been recognized by these renowned organizations for our continuous efforts to shape an environment that provides equal opportunities for all our employees regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, age, sexual orientation or other aspect of difference. We are convinced that a diverse and inclusive workplace is key to driving innovation for our customers and succeeding as a company."

The 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (https://www.womenatbloomberg.com), published today, distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality. The index includes firms from 10 sectors headquartered across 36 countries and regions. Collectively, these firms have a combined market capitalization of USD 9 trillion and employ more than 15 million people, of which 7 million are women, around the world. Thirteen markets are represented for the first time this year and include Argentina, China, Israel and South Africa.

The Forbes 2019 list of America's Best Employers for Diversity (https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-diversity) published on January 15, includes the top 500 companies that were chosen based on an independent survey from a representative sample of 50,000 employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people in their U.S. operations. For the majority of the company's score, respondents were asked open-ended questions on a series of statements surrounding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ+ and general diversity concerning their own employer. The rankings were aggregated using four criteria: Direct Recommendations, Indirect Recommendations, Diversity Among Top Executives/Board Members, and Diversity KPIs.

Further information

For more information on the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index visit: https://www.womenatbloomberg.com (https://www.womenatbloomberg.com)

For more information on the Forbes 2019 list of America's Best Employers for Diversity visit: https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-diversity (https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-diversity)