Ecolab Inc. announced today that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of Bioquell PLC (LSE: BQE), a leading provider of hydrogen peroxide vapor bio-decontamination systems and services for the life sciences and healthcare industries. Headquartered in Andover, U.K., Bioquell's 2017 sales were approximately £29 million ($37 million). Total consideration payable to shareholders following anticipated option exercises will be approximately £139 million ($178 million), subject to determination of the final share count.

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and energy technologies and services that protect people and vital resources. With annual sales of $14 billion and 48,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and on-site service to promote safe food, maintain clean environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies for customers in the food, healthcare, energy, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. For more Ecolab news and information, visit www.ecolab.com.

