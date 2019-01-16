XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Maintenance Program Earns Top Honors from Polaris Laboratories

Proactive Fluid Analysis Saves Millions in Repair Costs in First Year

GREENWICH, Conn. - January 16, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named the 2018 Fluid Analysis Program Champion by Polaris Laboratories. Polaris, a leading provider of oil, diesel and coolant testing services, also recognized XPO for the uptime performance of its less-than-truckload (LTL) fleet.

XPO enlisted Polaris for fluid testing as a way to continuously improve maintenance practices for its LTL tractors. Based on the initial results, XPO implemented a fluid analysis program, sending engine oil samples to Polaris four times a year to test for coolant and other contaminants. The testing, which is mandatory for XPO's approximately 8,500 LTL tractors in North America, has reduced the company's fleet service costs by an estimated $10 million in the first 12 months.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "I commend our fleet maintenance team for taking a proactive approach to efficiency and asset protection. The fluid analysis program has already forestalled millions of dollars of repairs by flagging potential engine failures before they happen. Most important, it helps keep our trucks operating at peak performance for our customers' freight."

XPO was selected for the award from among the more than 500 companies that participated in the Polaris Laboratories Fluid Analysis Program in 2018 around the globe.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,529 locations and more than 98,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com)

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1 203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (http://erin.kurtz@xpo.com)





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

