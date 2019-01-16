Cory Belyk, Senior Manager involved in global uranium project development

Previously involved with major uranium miner during option of West McArthur

CanAlaska presenting at Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, booth 328

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2019) - CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") reports that it has appointed Cory Belyk as Chief Operating Officer. Cory is a professional geoscientist and senior manager with almost 30 years of experience working for major mining companies in the Athabasca Basin and world-wide. He was previously Director of Exploration for Cameco's international operations including Mongolia and Australia. As COO he will oversee daily operations and be involved directly with marketing and development of the Company's uranium and base metal projects.

West McArthur uranium discovery

Cory was part of Cameco's management team that made the first uranium discoveries at Fox Lake and subsequently at CanAlaska's West McArthur project located 2 kilometres along strike.

CanAlaska President Peter Dasler comments, "We have been waiting for some time to see a change in the trends within the uranium industry, and now that we see this is happening, it is exciting to be able to recruit Cory to help drive our exploration programs to success. Cory has been intimately involved with the West McArthur project for some years, and understands the potential for tier one discoveries here, and on other projects that CanAlaska operates. He is a great addition to our team, at a very strategic time."

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference 2019

CanAlaska will exhibit at booth 328 at the VRIC19 conference January 20-21 2019, and will be make a corporate presentation: "Energy Metals-Uranium and Nickel" in Workshop 1 at 2.50 pm Sunday January 20.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 152,000 hectares (375,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Dr Karl Schimann, P. Geo, CanAlaska director and VP Exploration.

