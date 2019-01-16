Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd - Directorate Change

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited ("the Company")

Headline: Appointment of New Directors

The Board of the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Kate Bolsover as a non-executive director and Chairman of the Board with effect from 16 January 2019

Ms Bolsover is currently a non-executive director of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust and Chairman of Fidelity Asian Values Trust. She was previously chairman and trustee of Tomorrow's People, non-executive director of JPMorgan American Investment Trust, director of corporate communications at Cazenove Group plc and JPMorgan Cazenove, managing director at Signature Financial Group and Baring Fund Managers.

She graduated from Exeter University with a MA Economics/BA Economics and Politics.

Ms Bolsover does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Christine Johnson as a non-executive director and Chairman of the Management Engagement Committee with effect from 16 January 2019

Ms Johnson is currently a non-executive director of CCLA. She was previously Head of Fixed Income at Old Mutual Global Investors, Senior Fund Manager at HSBC Group (HALBIS Capital Management), Fund Manager at Investec Asset Management

She graduated from Manchester University with a BA (Hons) in Economics. She has an Investment Management Certificate (IMC) and is a CF2 Approved Person by the FCA.

Ms Johnson does not currently hold any of the Company's ordinary shares.

There is no information to disclose in respect of paragraphs 9.6.13(2) to 9.6.13(6) of the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rules.

Clive Spears steps down as Chairman of the Audit Committee and Peter Yates resumes this role with immediate effect.

Kate Bolsover, the newly appointed Chairman said "I am delighted to be joining the Board of IPE and very much look forward to working with my fellow directors and Invesco's fund managers to ensure the Company continues to deliver a reliable income stream for our shareholders".

16 January 2019

