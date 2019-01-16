AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced the hiring of Keith Schlosser as Chief Information Officer. Mr. Schlosser will lead the Company's global information technology strategy with responsibility for partnering with its Insurance and Reinsurance business segments and other departments to drive change throughout the organization by delivering high-quality, future-oriented IT services in line with AXIS Capital's business strategy. He will report to Richard Strachan, AXIS Capital Chief Operations Officer.

"Keith is a proven CIO with an accomplished career in which he has consistently driven technology enablement within top global insurance companies," said Mr. Strachan. "As digital capabilities and new ways of working reshape our industry, Keith will lead the advancement of our IT capabilities to ensure we are aligned with the changing expectations of our internal and external customers."

Mr. Schlosser joins AXIS with 30 years of insurance industry experience, spanning roles in information technology, business solutions, marketing and sales. Prior to AXIS, he served for seven years as Chief Information Officer for Chubb's Overseas General Insurance division, where he spearheaded a number of growth, innovation, digital and change initiatives. Before that, he was a senior IT leader at The Travelers Companies, including serving as CIO of the firm's international division from 2009-11. Mr. Schlosser was also a Vice President for marketing technology and web communications at AIG.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at September 30, 2018, of $5.3 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore, Middle East, Canada and Latin America. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A+" ("Superior") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

