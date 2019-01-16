Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2019) - WPC Resources Inc. (TSXV: WPQ) ("WPC") is pleased to announce that effective January 18, 2019, the Company will change its name to Blue Star Gold Corp. ("Blue Star" or the "Company"). The new name of the Company was taken from the official flag of Nunavut. The flag's blue and gold colours are meant to symbolize the riches of the land, sea and sky. The blue star on the flag is Niqirtsuituq, the North Star that is the historical navigation guide and is symbolic of the leadership of the elders in the community.

The Company is undertaking its name change to reflect its other announced major changes to its Management team and to the Board of Directors (see news releases dated October 4, 2018 and December 18, 2018, respectively). In addition, the new name should better represent the Company's dedication and focus on Canada's north with its potential for significant, world-class gold and silver deposits.

Blue Star will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange with the trading symbol: BAU. There will be no change to the number of shares issued and outstanding.

Stephen Wilkinson, CEO and President commented, "The Company under its new name, Blue Star, has a much clearer focus. Our Board and Management team are fully committed to expansion of the measured and indicated resources of the Ulu property. At the same time, we plan to explore and drill the several high-grade gold occurrences within both the Ulu property and the Hood River Concessions."

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star will be a Vancouver-based gold and silver exploration company focused on mineral exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. The Company through its subsidiary, Inukshuk Exploration Inc., will own the highly perspective 8,015 ha Hood River gold property located contiguous to the Ulu mining lease. Blue Star will have a definitive agreement to acquire the Ulu, an advanced gold and silver project. The Company website is under construction and will be available after trading of its shares commences.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Wilkinson, President and CEO

Telephone: +1 778-379-1433

Email: info@wpcresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX-Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking information. All information included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including the expected completion of the Placement and the timing thereof, and the expected use of proceeds are forward-looking statements and involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.