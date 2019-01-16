The world again saw more than $300 billion of clean energy investment in 2018, according to BloombergNEF, and although wind narrowed the gap on solar, plunging module prices skewed the figures as PV capacity additions rose 10 GW.While the amount of money invested in clean energy worldwide topped $300 billion for the fifth year running last year, tumbling solar module costs and China's decision to put the brakes on PV subsidies saw the amount ploughed into solar tumble 24% on 2017's figure. The world invested $130.8 billion in PV in 2018, according to figures compiled by BloombergNEF, although ...

