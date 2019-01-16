Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities 16-Jan-2019 / 15:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, Russia - 16 January, 2019. Sberbank informs that its PDMR Sergei Maltcev, Senior Vice-President, made the transaction in Sberbank's eurobonds. Details of the transaction are in the document attached. Sberbank of Russia Investor Relations +7 495 957 59 60 ir@sberbank.ru Attachment Document title: Details of the transaction Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=FFHVXJMJPS [1] ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: DSH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 549300WE6TAF5EEWQS81 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 7179 EQS News ID: 766761 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3d73696d7f3f38e81dc26d3d1e1cf3f9&application_id=766761&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2019 09:03 ET (14:03 GMT)