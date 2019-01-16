A delegation of Denmark's medtech and health leaders are in Medical Alley this week solidifying a first-of-its-kind MedTech Bridge partnership with the United States. MedTech Bridge is a new program established to open the door for medical device and digital health companies in Denmark looking to create operations in the United States.

The Danish Delegation with members of Medical Alley signing the official partnership agreement for the new MedTech Bridge organization. (Photo: Medical Alley Association)

"MedTech Bridge will deliver a unique virtual international accelerator focused on advancing health technology," said Shaye Mandle, President and CEO, Medical Alley Association. "We look forward to the dual benefits of this partnership between Denmark and Medical Alley and to expanding Medical Alley's reach as the global epicenter of health innovation and care."

Funded by the Danish Industry Foundation, MedTech Bridge will guide Danish companies to the best possible market entries, and coach companies how to materialize their potential in the United States, tapping into Medical Alley's unique community.

"I am overwhelmed with the power of the ecosystem here in Minnesota. The network that we can tap into via the Medical Alley Association and all of the local partners is astonishing," said Lars Henrik Jensen, Program Director for MedTech Bridge. "I am convinced that within the next few years this program will drive successes for the partners, our members, the United States and Denmark."

The Danish Delegation will spend the remainder of the week visiting multiple Medical Alley companies and creating a comprehensive action plan for MedTech Bridge's first year in operation.

About The Medical Alley Association

Founded in 1984, the Medical Alley Association supports and advances the global leadership of Medical Alley's healthcare industry, and its connectivity around the world. MAA delivers the collective influence, intelligence and interactions that support Medical Alley.

