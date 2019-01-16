The University of Benin has started the qualifiction stage of the tender for a project that will be developed as a public-private partnership.Nigeria's Federal Ministry of Education has issued a tender for construction of a 15 MW solar plant combined with a 5 MWh storage system at the University of Benin, in Benin city, Edo state. According to the tender document, published by 234business.com, the project will be based on a public-private partnership. Interested developers have until Friday to submit requests for qualification. The project would be Nigeria's first utility-scale solar-plus-storage ...

