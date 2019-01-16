Technavio analysts forecast the global seitan market to grow at a CAGR close to 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of fast food outlets. The demand for seitan is expected to increase due to the growth of fast-food restaurant chains that have sustained dominance over the last five years in the global burgers market. Fast-food restaurants provide a compatible atmosphere for people to socialize with friends and families. Moreover, these fast-food restaurants serve various dishes that are made using seitan, which is a vegan substitute for meat. Some of these dishes are burgers, hotdogs, sandwiches, tacos, and salads. Furthermore, the restaurant industry is highly competitive, especially in developed markets such as the US and Western Europe. In addition, well-established chains compete against each other in terms of price, products, service, quality, menu price, and location. Also, the increasing use of seitan in various vegan dishes offered by fast-food outlets is expected to drive the growth of the global seitan market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the increasing demand for ready-to-eat products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global seitan market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global seitan market: Increasing demand for ready-to-eat products

The demand for convenience in food products has fueled the demand for ready-to-eat food products, including seitan. The need for leisure time has increased the demand for convenience food products among consumers. Thus, ready-to-eat food items are gaining popularity among time-pressed consumers. The changing demographics and lifestyles are also driving the need for ready-to-eat food items such as seitan. Other reasons for the increasing demand for ready-to-eat food items are the rising number of single people and social gatherings or parties where quick service is a major requirement. Therefore, with such factors, the market for seitan is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

"Apart from the increasing number of fast food outlets, factors such as the disease outbreaks in livestock, enhanced channels of distribution, the growth of vegan population, and the rising popularity of e-commerce are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the overall growth of the global seitan market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global seitan market: Segmentation analysis

The global seitan market research report provides market segmentation by product (conventional seitan and organic seitan), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for over 51% share, followed by the EMEA and Americas respectively. Although the Americas held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period followed by the EMEA region.

