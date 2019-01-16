The global two-wheeler starter motor market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2023.

A key driver for the global two-wheeler starter motor market is the strong presence of multinational two-wheeler OEMs in emerging countries. Emerging countries in APAC have been projecting the maximum number of sales and production increase in terms of two-wheelers. The growing purchasing power for buying high-powered motorcycles and scooters for personal commute is driving the demand for two-wheelers in APAC. This has resulted in various multinational two-wheeler OEMs entering and expanding their presence in the major two-wheeler markets such as India and China in this region.

As per Technavio, the improvement in performance of low-displacement two-wheelers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global two-wheeler starter motor market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global two-wheeler starter motor market: Improvement in performance of low-displacement two-wheelers

To penetrate and utilize the high purchasing power of the population in emerging markets in APAC, two-wheeler manufacturers have been developing and launching new and powerful models of scooters and motorcycles. They are expected to make certain changes in internal components such as starter motors to improve performance. The motorcycle market in APAC is highly diverse and cost-sensitive, which has led to emerging markets being dominated by entry-level motorcycles with lower engine displacements.

"The premium motorcycle OEMs offer more features such as fuel injection systems in their lower displacement motorcycles to improve their performance and increase the penetration of two-wheelers in APAC. For instance, in June 2018, Kawasaki launched its locally manufactured Ninja 200 motorcycle in India. Ninja is a premium motorcycle that is equipped with advanced electronic features such as antilock braking systems, fuel injection systems, and a high-output starter motor," says a research analyst at Technavio.

Global two-wheeler starter motor market: Segmentation analysis

This two-wheeler starter motor market analysis report segments the market by application (motorcycles and scooters) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The motorcycles segment held the largest two-wheeler starter motor market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with around 93% of the market share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

