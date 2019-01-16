The global dental braces market is expected to post a CAGR close to 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005420/en/

Technavio predicts the global dental braces market to post a CAGR close to 8% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing number of dental practitioners in developed countries. Increase in the number of dental institutions and rising prevalence of dental disease in developed countries are giving rise to dental practitioners. In developing and underdeveloped countries, the number of dental practitioners is not many. The need for specialized dentists and orthodontists in the market is increasing owing to the growing prevalence of orthodontic disorders. Cosmetic dentistry is a growing trend in the market. This field is booming in the dental industry. Many people in developed countries are adopting cosmetic dentistry for aesthetics. This will increase orthodontic procedures which will propel the need for dental braces in the market. Consequently, the demand for dental braces will increase during the forecast period, in turn boosting the global market.

As per Technavio, the rising technological advances will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global dental braces market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global dental braces market: Rising technological advances

The increasing focus on the development of technologically advanced dental braces will augment their adoption. The advanced dental braces provide comfort and effective results with better appearance. Increasing change in technology is resulting in the development of such companies that can provide technologically advanced dental services and products. For instance, SureSmile a software by Dentsply Sirona provides a 3D impression of SureSmile Aligners. These aligners are made of advanced fabric through the 3D printing modeling with robotic laser trimming. These methods of product development facilitate proper fit and functioning of the braces. Therefore, technological advanced dental braces and software should propel market growth tremendously through the forecast period.

"The rising prevalence rate of oral ailments and misalignment of teeth has increased the demand for oral care. People who suffer from oral health conditions such as orthodontic and periodontal conditions require immediate treatment and care. Orthodontic treatment is used to improve facial aesthetics in which dentists work on the alignment of the teeth. For many other dental problems such as dental caries, tooth discoloration, and gingival hyperplasia, regular dental check-ups are required. Therefore, the rise of such issues is expected to boost the growth of the overall global market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global dental braces market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global dental braces market by product (fixed dental braces and removable dental braces) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of close to 2%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005420/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com