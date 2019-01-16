Geospatial Corporation and Kerr Engineered Sales Establish Strategic Partnership to Market Company's Underground Mapping Solutions

Kerr Is a Third Generation Energy Sales and Consulting Company with Sales Operations in Eight States Across the North Eastern USA

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 16, 2019 / Geospatial Corporation (OTCQB: GSPH) announced today that Kerr Engineered Sales and Geospatial Corporation have entered into a sales and marketing agreement to provide underground mapping solutions, data acquisition and software solutions throughout the North East and Mid-Atlantic regions. Kerr Engineered Sales has been selling integrated solutions to major oil and gas transmission and distribution companies for decades and has established a strong reputation representing many of the best most exciting technologies within the energy industry. "In response to our customers' requests," Thomas Kerr stated; "Underground mapping and management of our clients' entire pipeline networks is necessary for the sustainability and safety of our critical underground energy assets."

"Geospatial Corporation's complete line of data acquisition technologies and powerful GIS enabled software provides asset owners and engineers with a complete solution to an ever-growing challenge of mapping and managing their underground assets. Managing critical underground infrastructure has become a substantial issue faced by every oil and gas company we serve within our region," Thomas Kerr said. He continued, "Not knowing the location and depth of buried pipelines and other underground infrastructure has plagued this industry for decades. Until now, no one has had a good solution for this age-old problem. Our organization is known for advising our clients and bringing advanced solutions to market. We could not be more excited to offer our clients this new innovated approach that includes drones, smart probes and shallow seismic technologies integrated to find and map every imaginable pipeline and conduit material including non-metallic pipelines."

Mark Smith, Geospatial's CEO stated, "I have known Tom and David Kerr for years now. Their reputation in the markets we serve are tremendous and they know all the right people throughout the industry to help Geospatial rapidly penetrate the markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. With 10 direct sales personnel under the Kerr Flagship, Geospatial can leverage their knowledge and expertise and provide operators a much more effective and efficient way to maintain their buried pipelines and manage risk."

About Geospatial Corporation

Geospatial Corporation services the underground infrastructure needs of the energy industry, as well as the municipal, industrial and commercial industries and utilizes integrated technologies to determine the accurate location and position of underground pipelines, conduits and other underground infrastructure data allowing Geospatial to create accurate three-dimensional (3D) digital maps and models of underground infrastructure. The Company manages this critical infrastructure data on its cloud-based GIS portal called GeoUnderground, our proprietary GIS platform custom designed around the Google Maps API. Our website is www.GeospatialCorporation.com .

About GeoUnderground

GeoUnderground, designed around the Google Maps API, is Geospatial's cloud-based GIS platform that provides clients with a total solution to their underground and aboveground asset management needs. Geospatial is a Google Cloud - Technology Partner. Please feel free to download a free trial of GeoUnderground from this website - www.GeoUnderground.com .

About Kerr Engineered Sales Company

Kerr Engineered Sales Company is known for over 65 years of knowledge and expertise in natural gas, pipeline, industrial, water and power industries. From stopple or pig orders to complex, fully integrated systems, Kerr delivers depth and level of service that cannot be beat. Cost savings and efficiency are the goals for every project. "The Kerr staff knows the industry better than our own employees." is often said by the companies represented. Our hands-on approach and extensive product application knowledge is trusted to provide solutions and ensure the job is done. Efficient, safe systems that avoid factory shutdowns and costly mechanical failures across multiple industries is what Kerr has been providing since 1952.

