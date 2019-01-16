The global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005384/en/

Technavio predicts the global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market to post a CAGR of over 6% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the prevalence of ophthalmic disorders and growing awareness. The prevalence of ophthalmic disorders such as diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and cataract is significantly increasing. Refractive error includes myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism (distorted vision at all distances), and presbyopia (that occurs typically in middle and old age). Hence, with the increasing prevalence of refractive error and cataract, the demand for ophthalmologic ultrasound devices for disease diagnosis also increases. Moreover, government and non-government initiatives will also increase awareness about ocular diseases and lead to the early diagnosis of diseases, thereby driving the demand for ophthalmic diagnostic devices such as ophthalmic ultrasound device, further.

As per Technavio, the technological advances in ophthalmic ultrasound devices will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market 2019-2023research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market: Technological advances in ophthalmic ultrasound devices

Technological advances in ophthalmologic diagnostic products are required for refractive error, cataract, glaucoma, and vitreoretinal diagnoses. B-scan ultrasonography is an important adjuvant for the clinical assessment of various ocular and orbital diseases. Hence, companies are focusing on developing both A-scan and B-scan ultrasound systems for ultra-high performance. Thus, technological advances in products drive their demand and, thereby, market growth.

"Apart from technological advances, some other major factors boosting the growth of the market are the increasing product launches, the increasing number of M&A's business strategies, and increasing focus on promotional sales," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global ophthalmic ultrasound devices market by product (portable and on-platform) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 43%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of close to 1%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005384/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com